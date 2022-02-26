Hardide (LON:HDD) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.14

Shares of Hardide plc (LON:HDD – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 32.14 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 28.50 ($0.39). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 28.50 ($0.39), with a volume of 4,098 shares trading hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23. The firm has a market cap of £15.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 32.14.

Get Hardide alerts:

About Hardide (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hardide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hardide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.