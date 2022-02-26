Hanger (HNGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Hanger (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE HNGR opened at $18.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $703.73 million, a PE ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.36. Hanger has a twelve month low of $16.16 and a twelve month high of $26.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanger from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

In other news, CFO Thomas E. Kiraly sold 8,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $151,375.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Hanger by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Hanger during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Hanger during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Hanger by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hanger by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanger Company Profile

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic patient care products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment consists of the Hanger Clinic, Cares, Dosteon, other O&P businesses and its contracting network management business.

