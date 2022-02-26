Handshake (HNS) Price Tops $0.19

Handshake (CURRENCY:HNS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 26th. Handshake has a market cap of $91.09 million and approximately $204,814.00 worth of Handshake was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Handshake has traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar. One Handshake coin can now be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000499 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,923.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,753.50 or 0.07074166 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.99 or 0.00282574 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $313.85 or 0.00806330 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.95 or 0.00015275 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.52 or 0.00073262 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007973 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.89 or 0.00397935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.02 or 0.00218432 BTC.

About Handshake

HNS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2B + SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 3rd, 2020. Handshake’s total supply is 469,189,245 coins. The Reddit community for Handshake is https://reddit.com/r/handshake and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Handshake is kiwi.freenode.net/#handshake . Handshake’s official Twitter account is @HNS . Handshake’s official website is handshake.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Handshake is an experiment on collaborating to create a decentralized network which results in a global allocation of names. Think of the handles or usernames you use on services such as social networks, and domain names identifying the URI for websites. Nearly all of these services were provided by trusted third parties which prevent the web from truly being decentralized. Handshake provides a means, including key management and server/service authentication, for decentralized web services to experiment. The Internet currently relies upon a single trust root DNS zone and an amalgamation of private companies providing trusted Certificate Authorities to secure the internet, Handshake is an experiment and exploration in alternatives. By providing a way to do decentralized lookup of name records, one can produce hashes and keys to identify resources over decentralized networks without a trusted Certificate Authority corporation. “

Buying and Selling Handshake

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handshake directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Handshake should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Handshake using one of the exchanges listed above.

