Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axonics were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,389,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,647,000 after acquiring an additional 404,439 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Axonics by 21.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,833,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,235,000 after purchasing an additional 321,351 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Axonics by 4.1% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,704,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,942,000 after purchasing an additional 66,452 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Axonics by 28.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,078,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after purchasing an additional 241,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Axonics by 2,958.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,062,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,402 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AXNX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.83.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,694,298.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen Noblett sold 6,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total transaction of $322,406.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,930 shares of company stock worth $4,884,223. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:AXNX opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14. Axonics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.37 and a 52 week high of $79.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

