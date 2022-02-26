Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 87,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,995 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,158,000 after buying an additional 333,952 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $536,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $281,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 2nd quarter worth $707,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis stock opened at $194.71 on Friday. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.41 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $91.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 4.54 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $209.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.17% and a net margin of 26.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.33%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Zoetis from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.70.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total transaction of $405,855.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,770 shares of company stock worth $6,873,580 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

