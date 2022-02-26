Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,538 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EW. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 362.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 245 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $34,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $36,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EW opened at $113.03 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $78.44 and a one year high of $131.73. The stock has a market cap of $70.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $116.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The medical research company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.04). Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 26.53% and a net margin of 28.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $121.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $951,266.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.31, for a total transaction of $2,126,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 210,672 shares of company stock valued at $24,168,821. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

