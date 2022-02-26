Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Takes $331,000 Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 154.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 476.4% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.19, for a total value of $435,570.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,690 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide stock opened at $150.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.85. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 46.88% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HLT shares. Argus upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Bernstein Bank downgraded Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $147.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $139.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.53.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

