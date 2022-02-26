Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Sells 2,056 Shares of Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axonics were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Axonics by 13.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 3.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Axonics by 6.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. 98.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,115 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.25, for a total value of $1,694,298.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Danny L. Dearen sold 20,000 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,930 shares of company stock valued at $4,884,223 over the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AXNX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Axonics from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Axonics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axonics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of AXNX stock opened at $57.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.36 and a beta of 0.42. Axonics, Inc. has a one year low of $42.37 and a one year high of $79.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.14.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $53.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.37 million. Axonics had a negative net margin of 44.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.14%. The company’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axonics, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

