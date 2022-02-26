Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) by 73.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,266 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,756 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AXTA. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 257.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Axalta Coating Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.18.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $27.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.84. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12-month low of $26.29 and a 12-month high of $34.20. The company has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

