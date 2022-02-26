Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 619 Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 619 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $994,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Pool by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 7,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pool by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,520 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 245.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 965 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pool by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,840 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Pool from $555.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $594.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $565.57.

Shares of POOL stock opened at $449.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41 and a beta of 0.84. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $313.92 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $489.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $498.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.25.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.71. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.59 million. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.17 EPS for the current year.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

