Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Purchases 703 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,266 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Maximus were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Maximus by 14.4% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 459,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $40,459,000 after acquiring an additional 58,058 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Maximus by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 369,412 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,735,000 after purchasing an additional 29,862 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Maximus by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 30,547 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Maximus by 8.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,260 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $9,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMS opened at $78.18 on Friday. Maximus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $96.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.08. Maximus had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Maximus’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maximus, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Maximus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 12,949 shares of Maximus stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total value of $1,046,797.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

MAXIMUS, Inc engages in the operation of government and human services programs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers a variety of business process services, and appeals and assessments for state, provincial and national government programs.

