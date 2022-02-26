Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $331,000 Investment in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,423,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 290.8% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 47,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,698,000 after acquiring an additional 35,151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of Hilton Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total value of $417,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,690 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $150.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $140.85. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.70 and a fifty-two week high of $160.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.91 and a beta of 1.27.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 7.08% and a negative return on equity of 46.88%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HLT. Argus increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $162.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Hilton Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $161.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.53.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties and licenses its brands to franchisees.

