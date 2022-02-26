Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New $317,000 Investment in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,001 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Triumph Group by 128.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,046 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 3,396 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Triumph Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Triumph Group by 17.0% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Triumph Group alerts:

Shares of TGI stock opened at $24.45 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.23 and a 200-day moving average of $19.47. Triumph Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.12 and a 12-month high of $24.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.69, a P/E/G ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 3.13.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Triumph Group had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 2.58%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Triumph Group, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TGI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Triumph Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Triumph Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.17.

About Triumph Group (Get Rating)

Triumph Group, Inc engages in the designing, engineering, manufacturing, repairing and overhauling of aerospace and defense systems, components and structures. It operates through the following three segments: Triumph Integrated Systems, Triumph Aerospace Structures and Triumph Product Support. The Triumph Integrated Systems segment engages in designing, development and supporting proprietary components, subsystems and systems, as well as production of complex assemblies using external designs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.