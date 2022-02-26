Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $383,000 Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP reduced its holdings in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,208 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Ally Financial by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in Ally Financial by 3.7% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 6,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 3.8% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ally Financial by 4.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.14.

In other Ally Financial news, General Counsel Scott A. Stengel sold 11,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $556,311.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total transaction of $696,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,456 shares of company stock valued at $2,227,101. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ALLY opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16. Ally Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.72 and a fifty-two week high of $56.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.29% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Ally Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ally Financial Inc. will post 7.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is an increase from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 14.63%.

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

