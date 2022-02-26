Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 154.3% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of AMETEK by 93.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 492 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.00.

Shares of AME stock opened at $129.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.76. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.80 and a 1-year high of $148.07.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.82%.

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMETEK (Get Rating)

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

