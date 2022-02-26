Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Acquires 3,062 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,625 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tapestry during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 40.1% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tapestry during the second quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tapestry by 15.4% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tapestry during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 87.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on TPR shares. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of Tapestry from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.50.

TPR opened at $40.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.52. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.47.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 13.70% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

