Guinness Asset Management LTD Grows Stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Guinness Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZBRA. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 1,316.7% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 850.0% during the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Zebra Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

ZBRA opened at $418.07 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $509.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $546.74. The company has a market capitalization of $22.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.54. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $385.34 and a 52 week high of $615.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 EPS. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZBRA. Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Zebra Technologies from $660.00 to $620.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $561.29.

In other news, insider Michael Cho sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $588.01, for a total value of $471,584.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.08, for a total value of $550,622.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,712 shares of company stock worth $2,233,087 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

