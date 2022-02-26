Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Holdings in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,977 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SRC. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 34.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 67.9% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Spirit Realty Capital during the third quarter worth $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRC. Wolfe Research began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Spirit Realty Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

Shares of SRC opened at $46.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.13 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $39.50 and a one year high of $52.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200-day moving average is $48.07.

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $156.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.35 million. Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 26.94%. Spirit Realty Capital’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.638 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

About Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

