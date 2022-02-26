Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 756 Shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

Guggenheim Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,622 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after buying an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,391 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,637 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 260.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,818 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period. 74.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.42.

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank sold 25,000 shares of W. R. Berkley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $2,007,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 22.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of WRB stock opened at $91.19 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12-month low of $69.18 and a 12-month high of $93.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average of $80.12. The company has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.86.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.28. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.47%.

W. R. Berkley Company Profile

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance business in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

