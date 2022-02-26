Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 379 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 408 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the period. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $87.77 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52-week low of $76.03 and a 52-week high of $143.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.75 and a 200 day moving average of $89.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $102.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.21.

In other Wynn Resorts news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total transaction of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total transaction of $359,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,495 shares of company stock valued at $4,035,441. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.