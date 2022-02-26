Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 2,122 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,934 shares of the casino operator’s stock after selling 2,122 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $1,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 65.7% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 681,375 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $57,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,203 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Wynn Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,609,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,336,851 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $163,498,000 after acquiring an additional 222,922 shares in the last quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 44.7% in the 3rd quarter. PM CAPITAL Ltd now owns 553,738 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $46,929,000 after acquiring an additional 171,172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 240.3% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 232,483 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $19,572,000 after acquiring an additional 164,174 shares in the last quarter. 63.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $87.77 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $76.03 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.79. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.46 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The casino operator reported ($1.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.25) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.45) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WYNN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Union Gaming Research boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $94.50 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Wynn Resorts from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.21.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.25, for a total value of $37,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matt Maddox sold 20,000 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.83, for a total transaction of $1,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,495 shares of company stock worth $4,035,441 in the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.