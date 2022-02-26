Guggenheim Capital LLC Sells 10,552 Shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,552 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Editas Medicine were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in Editas Medicine by 143.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 30,631 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Editas Medicine during the 2nd quarter worth $339,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Editas Medicine by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Editas Medicine by 23.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 600,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,012,000 after buying an additional 114,155 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Editas Medicine by 9.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,534,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,535,000 after purchasing an additional 210,444 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered Editas Medicine to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Editas Medicine from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Editas Medicine from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Editas Medicine from $39.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Editas Medicine currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

In other news, CFO Michelle Robertson sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $44,820.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EDIT opened at $16.90 on Friday. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.25 and a 1-year high of $73.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.37. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.03.

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 871.91% and a negative return on equity of 38.28%. Editas Medicine’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Editas Medicine Profile (Get Rating)

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

