Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,053 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,510 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 454,904 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,021 shares in the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 80.9% during the third quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,475,000 after purchasing an additional 459,378 shares in the last quarter. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $789,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 2.4% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 491,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,982,000 after purchasing an additional 11,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $101,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMHC opened at $29.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.79. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a fifty-two week low of $22.64 and a fifty-two week high of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 5.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 60.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 25,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total transaction of $898,954.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 97,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $3,345,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,536 shares of company stock worth $5,771,112. 5.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

