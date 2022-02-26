Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 51,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,566 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Vroom were worth $1,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vroom during the 3rd quarter worth $83,358,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,933,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,794,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,739 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,979 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 162.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,679,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vroom by 93.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,504,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,197,000 after purchasing an additional 728,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRM stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.81. Vroom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $49.03. The company has a market capitalization of $848.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.78 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

In related news, insider Carol Denise Stott sold 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $258,475.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

VRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Vroom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Vroom from $45.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Vroom from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Vroom from $30.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Vroom from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.36.

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

