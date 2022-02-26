Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.17

Guardian Capital Group Limited (TSE:GCG – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.17 and traded as high as C$36.25. Guardian Capital Group shares last traded at C$36.25, with a volume of 900 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCG. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on shares of Guardian Capital Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$37.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$36.17. The firm has a market cap of C$997.67 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Guardian Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.67%.

About Guardian Capital Group (TSE:GCG)

Guardian Capital Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company in Canada and internationally. The company manages institutional assets for pension plans, insurers, foundations, endowments, third-party mutual funds, and ETFs; and provides private wealth management services to individuals, families, charitable organizations, and family foundations.

