Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 149.21% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. The company had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. Guardant Health’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Guardant Health by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.