Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Lowered to $165.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 149.21% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Guardant Health from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $66.21 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $169.43. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $78.85 and a 200-day moving average of $99.72.
In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $726,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Guardant Health by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.
