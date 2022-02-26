GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Shares of GSIT opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $98.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.
GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.
GSI Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)
GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GSI Technology (GSIT)
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
Receive News & Ratings for GSI Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSI Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.