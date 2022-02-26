GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of GSIT opened at $4.01 on Tuesday. GSI Technology has a 1 year low of $3.75 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a market cap of $98.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a 200-day moving average of $5.10.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative net margin of 56.71% and a negative return on equity of 25.71%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of GSI Technology by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 854,467 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,802,000 after acquiring an additional 11,236 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 20.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,125,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 188,500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 414.0% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 59,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 47,580 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 265.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 22,036 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mork Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of GSI Technology by 50.0% during the second quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $843,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GSI Technology Company Profile

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

