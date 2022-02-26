Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Grupo Simec S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,268 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 20% from the previous session’s volume of 5,227 shares.The stock last traded at $29.25 and had previously closed at $29.10.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Grupo Simec Company Profile

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

