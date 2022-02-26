Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning.
Shares of Grupo Simec stock opened at $28.60 on Tuesday. Grupo Simec has a 12-month low of $10.84 and a 12-month high of $31.73.
