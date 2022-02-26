Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO) Receives $29.11 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.00.

GO has been the topic of a number of research reports. MKM Partners dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Thursday.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total value of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420 over the last three months. 11.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $104,570,000. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 44.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,693,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,022,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Grocery Outlet during the third quarter worth $21,584,000. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Grocery Outlet by 118.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,447,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,231,000 after acquiring an additional 784,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the third quarter valued at $15,852,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

GO stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.87. 956,939 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 647,857. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Grocery Outlet has a 52-week low of $21.01 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

