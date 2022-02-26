Grid Metals (OTCMKTS:MSMGF) Stock Price Down 6.8%

Grid Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:MSMGF – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. 62,875 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 19% from the average session volume of 77,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.
The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day moving average of $0.10.
Grid Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MSMGF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grid Metals (MSMGF)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Grid Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.