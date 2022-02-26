Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

GBX has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Stephens raised shares of Greenbrier Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.50.

Shares of GBX traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.06. 207,662 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,152. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.06. Greenbrier Companies has a 52 week low of $36.19 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.44.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 7th. The transportation company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.11. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $550.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $532.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,256,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $241,200,000 after acquiring an additional 168,281 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,146,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $52,597,000 after acquiring an additional 23,972 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 13.9% during the third quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 809,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 98,526 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 772,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,435,000 after acquiring an additional 106,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 621,302 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,710,000 after acquiring an additional 16,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing, Wheels, Repair and Parts and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

