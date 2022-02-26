Green Dot’s (GDOT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.
GDOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.
Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $54.90.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)
Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.
