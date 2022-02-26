Green Dot’s (GDOT) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at William Blair

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at William Blair in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

GDOT has been the topic of several other research reports. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $63.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Green Dot in a report on Friday, November 5th. Northland Securities reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Green Dot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Green Dot from $72.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Get Green Dot alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GDOT opened at $26.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.52 and a beta of 0.94. Green Dot has a one year low of $25.92 and a one year high of $54.90.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $330.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS. Green Dot’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Green Dot will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 132.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Green Dot by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Green Dot in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Dot Company Profile (Get Rating)

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology and registered bank holding company, which engages in providing modern banking and money movement products that are accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services, Processing and Settlement Services, and Corporate and Other.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Green Dot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Dot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.