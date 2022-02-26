Great Elm Capital (NASDAQ:GECC) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, February 28th

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating)’s stock is set to reverse split on Monday, February 28th. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Thursday, January 27th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of GECC stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.07 and a 200-day moving average of $3.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Great Elm Capital has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $80.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Great Elm Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $769,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

