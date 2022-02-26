Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $721.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Gray Television updated its Q1 2022 guidance to EPS.

NYSE GTN opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. Gray Television has a 12 month low of $17.53 and a 12 month high of $25.24.

Get Gray Television alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 162,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,275,000 after purchasing an additional 87,308 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gray Television by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 41,690 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Gray Television by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Gray Television by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 77,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 14,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GTN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock.

About Gray Television (Get Rating)

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.