Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Gray Television has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gray Television to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.

Shares of GTN opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a net margin of 11.47% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gray Television will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after buying an additional 305,712 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

