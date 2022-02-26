Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Gray Television has a payout ratio of 14.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Gray Television to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.4%.
Shares of GTN opened at $22.16 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.84. Gray Television has a 52 week low of $17.53 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.11.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 97,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 3,027 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 125,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after buying an additional 41,690 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after buying an additional 305,712 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 56,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 113,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have commented on GTN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gray Television in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company.
About Gray Television (Get Rating)
Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gray Television (GTN)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Gray Television Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gray Television and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.