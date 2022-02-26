Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €24.16 ($27.45).

Several research analysts recently commented on GYC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €21.00 ($23.86) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €27.50 ($31.25) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays set a €21.50 ($24.43) target price on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank set a €26.00 ($29.55) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Thursday, November 25th.

Shares of GYC opened at €19.38 ($22.02) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a 12 month low of €16.61 ($18.88) and a 12 month high of €20.14 ($22.89). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of €21.43.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

