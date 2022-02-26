Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.810-$0.880 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $199.50 million-$202.70 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on LOPE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $4.21 on Friday, reaching $90.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 569,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,579. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.30. Grand Canyon Education has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The firm had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 10.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter worth $2,914,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after buying an additional 24,742 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

