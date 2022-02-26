Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) updated its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.130-$2.440 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $254.20 million-$266.80 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $4.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.42. 569,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 471,579. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. Grand Canyon Education has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $115.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.30.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 29.04% and a return on equity of 18.92%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Grand Canyon Education’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 101,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,723,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $2,914,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Grand Canyon Education in the fourth quarter valued at $1,001,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

