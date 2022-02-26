Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.950-$1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.80 million-$218 million.Grand Canyon Education also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.580-$6.180 EPS.

Shares of LOPE stock traded up $4.21 on Friday, hitting $90.42. The company had a trading volume of 569,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,579. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $70.00 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $84.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.30.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LOPE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank downgraded Grand Canyon Education from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOPE. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 79,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 24,742 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Grand Canyon Education by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Grand Canyon Education in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,914,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

