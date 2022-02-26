Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 84,527 Shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS – Get Rating) by 82.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84,527 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Oasis Petroleum were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 64.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Oasis Petroleum by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ OAS opened at $126.81 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.75. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $55.11 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OAS. MKM Partners upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $168.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $155.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Oasis Petroleum from $101.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oasis Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.29.

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

