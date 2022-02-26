Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 15,175 Shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating) by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,175 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Tennant were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tennant by 10.7% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 23,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Tennant by 42.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Tennant during the second quarter valued at $1,534,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tennant by 15.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 29,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,177,000 after buying an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Tennant by 3.5% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TNC opened at $78.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08 and a beta of 1.04. Tennant has a 12-month low of $70.14 and a 12-month high of $87.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $276.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.35 million. Tennant had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tennant will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.75%.

Tennant Co engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cleaning solutions. Its products include equipment for maintaining surfaces in industrial, commercial, and outdoor environments, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, cleaning tools and supplies, and coatings for protecting, repairing and upgrading surfaces.

