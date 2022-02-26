Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Lowers Position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its position in Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,613 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $1,702,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABTX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 174.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 118,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 75,098 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,370,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 149,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,763,000 after purchasing an additional 34,514 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,145,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 16,765 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegiance Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $43.16 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.94. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.30 and a 12-month high of $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $60.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.93 million. Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 31.16%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a boost from Allegiance Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Allegiance Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 12.00%.

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

