Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.76 Million Stock Position in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 52.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 253,639 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86,978 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in UWM were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of UWM by 24.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,696 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 12.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in UWM by 28.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in UWM by 34.3% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 15,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in UWM in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. 26.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UWM alerts:

In other UWM news, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,867 shares of company stock valued at $94,708 in the last quarter.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.41. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12-month low of $3.93 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UWMC. Piper Sandler began coverage on UWM in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Barclays downgraded UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $8.75 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UWM has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.58.

UWM Company Profile (Get Rating)

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UWMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UWM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UWM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.