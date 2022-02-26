Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $1.62 Million Holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 109,489 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,875 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in BrightView were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of BrightView by 77,554.5% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 8,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BrightView in the 3rd quarter valued at $294,000.

BV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

Shares of NYSE:BV opened at $13.54 on Friday. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.11 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.40.

BrightView (NYSE:BV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). BrightView had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $591.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $589.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BrightView news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly bought 6,000 shares of BrightView stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

