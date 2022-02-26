Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 (NYSE:GSBD)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.45 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th.
Goldman Sachs BDC has a dividend payout ratio of 97.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall.
GSBD opened at $19.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.35. Goldman Sachs BDC has a 52 week low of $17.96 and a 52 week high of $20.65.
About Goldman Sachs BDC (Get Rating)
Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.
