Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.160-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $395 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $366.02 million.Globant also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.860-$ EPS.

Shares of GLOB opened at $274.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $262.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $286.65. Globant has a 1 year low of $191.92 and a 1 year high of $354.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 119.79 and a beta of 1.53.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Globant had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 10.79%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globant will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

GLOB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globant from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wedbush upped their price target on Globant from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Globant from $352.00 to $339.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Globant in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $324.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the fourth quarter worth $2,334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Globant by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,477 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $619,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Globant by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 43,690 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,722,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Globant by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 6,715 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

