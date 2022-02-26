Global Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) Reaches New 1-Year Low on Disappointing Earnings

Global Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GNL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $13.51 and last traded at $14.03, with a volume of 1408 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.00.

The financial services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.49). Global Net Lease had a net margin of 2.91% and a return on equity of 0.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share.

Get Global Net Lease alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.08%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. Global Net Lease’s payout ratio is currently -761.87%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pensionfund Sabic increased its position in Global Net Lease by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 76,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands increased its position in Global Net Lease by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund DSM Netherlands now owns 146,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Global Net Lease in the 3rd quarter valued at about $438,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global Net Lease by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 56,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. 69.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average of $15.63.

Global Net Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GNL)

Global Net Lease, Inc engages in the as a real estate investment services. It is focused on acquiring a diversified global portfolio of commercial properties, with an emphasis on sale-leaseback transactions involving single tenant, mission critical income producing net-leased assets across the U.S., Western, and Northern Europe.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Global Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.