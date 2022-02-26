Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $33.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target points to a potential upside of 7.60% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Gladstone Land Corporation is a real estate investment trust. The company acquires and leases farmland to corporate and independent farmers. Its properties are situated in California and Florida. Gladstone Land Corporation is based in McLean, Virginia. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research note on Friday, November 12th. B. Riley upped their target price on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gladstone Land currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.50.

Shares of LAND stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a current ratio of 7.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 0.62. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

