Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Gladstone Land in a research note issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer analyst M. Penn forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Gladstone Land’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gladstone Land presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

LAND stock opened at $30.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 7.91 and a quick ratio of 7.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.63 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.09. Gladstone Land has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $35.08.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Gladstone Land by 2.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 40,298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 8.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0453 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is presently -154.29%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.